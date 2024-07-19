Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $5.04 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129,166 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ACGL traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.10. 1,029,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,205. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
