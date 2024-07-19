Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $5.04 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129,166 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.10. 1,029,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,205. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

