Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,165. The company has a market capitalization of $772.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

