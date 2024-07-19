Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,334 shares of company stock worth $2,706,152 in the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,716. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.27.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.