Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 121,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bumble by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,614. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BMBL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.96.

Insider Activity at Bumble

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

