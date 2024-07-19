Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,918,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,778,000 after acquiring an additional 902,557 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after acquiring an additional 157,272 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.12. 4,768,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,585. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.90. The company has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

