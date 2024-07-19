Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.90

Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.70 ($0.33), with a volume of 295829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.07. The company has a market cap of £107.36 million, a P/E ratio of -287.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($20,092.26), for a total value of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,376,138,829.91). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,083 shares of company stock valued at $293,937. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

