Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.72. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHAR

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.