Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Kenneth Graham Gray Acquires 9,000 Shares

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Graham Gray acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$12,420.00.

Kenneth Graham Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 5,800 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$8,120.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 1,300 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$1,820.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 2,600 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$3,640.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 9,900 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$13,068.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 10,000 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRQ stock remained flat at C$1.38 during trading hours on Friday. 38,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.18.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Petrus Resources had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of C$28.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

