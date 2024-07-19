Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$60.00 at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.85.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:PPL opened at C$51.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$51.99. The stock has a market cap of C$30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.29.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.