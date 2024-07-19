Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $7.63 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $642.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,892,000 after purchasing an additional 164,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,409,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after buying an additional 59,336 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after buying an additional 1,809,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 453,254 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

