Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.95.

Shares of PTEN opened at $10.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 908,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 435,490 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 592,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 123,633 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

