Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.45% of Patrick Industries worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 297,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $14,782,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $8,546,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.09. 48,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.08. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $125.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

