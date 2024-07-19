Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Parallel Mining Corp. (CVE:PAL – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 180,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 41,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Parallel Mining Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.
About Parallel Mining
Parallel Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, exploits, and evaluates base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II gold property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parallel Mining
- What is Put Option Volume?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Parallel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parallel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.