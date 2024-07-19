Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.68

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.68 and last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 397811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.