Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $1,113,635.16 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $1,113,635.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,228.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,126,450.87.

On Friday, June 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $549,570.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $579,880.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $560,210.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.79. 108,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,325. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 29.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

