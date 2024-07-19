Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.1% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,097 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

