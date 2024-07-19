OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE OUT opened at $15.69 on Monday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63.
OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.
About OUTFRONT Media
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
