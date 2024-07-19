OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE OUT opened at $15.69 on Monday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 266.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,733,000 after acquiring an additional 419,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

