OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 216.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327,584 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after buying an additional 170,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,020,000 after buying an additional 91,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 371,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,719 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 361,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently -45.11%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

