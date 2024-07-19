Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Down 8.6%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 370,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,168,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Ouster Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,685.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $29,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,730.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,168 shares of company stock valued at $184,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

