Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,260 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $232,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.38. 849,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,279. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average of $107.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

