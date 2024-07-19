Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 36,892 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,892 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,994,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

