Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 251,483 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 661.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,064,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,416,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,630,000 after acquiring an additional 986,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,334,000 after acquiring an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,865,000.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

