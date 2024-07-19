Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.18 Billion

Optimism (OP) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00002897 BTC on popular exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $217.09 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Optimism

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,728,540 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

