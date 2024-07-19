Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

