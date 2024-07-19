Omni Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $25.02 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Omni Network has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Omni Network token can now be bought for about $13.42 or 0.00020880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $161.18 million and approximately $25.02 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,014,112 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,410,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 13.20130419 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $29,211,035.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.