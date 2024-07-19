OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.31 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $40.31 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00042143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.