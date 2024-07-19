Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.94 and last traded at $63.71. 1,833,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,837,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

