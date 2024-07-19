Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 1.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.31 and last traded at $63.06. Approximately 2,356,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,828,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

