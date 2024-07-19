Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after acquiring an additional 483,422 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

