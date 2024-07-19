Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Free Report) to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 260 ($3.37) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,000 ($12.97).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.84) to GBX 380 ($4.93) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Ocado Group Trading Up 9.8 %
In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 27,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £99,991.20 ($129,673.45). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,442 shares of company stock worth $10,044,104. 29.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
