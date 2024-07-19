Oasis Network Market Capitalization Hits $631.75 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $631.75 million and $20.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.48 or 0.05257881 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00042132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.