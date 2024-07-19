NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 2%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.65 and last traded at $118.68. Approximately 64,128,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 461,091,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,240,723 shares of company stock valued at $510,461,741. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

