NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.34. 2,999,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,844,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $95,287.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 478,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,888,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $339,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

