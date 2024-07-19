NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 2.2%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.58. 2,314,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,884,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $95,287.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 478,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $339,745. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth $18,585,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

