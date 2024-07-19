NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Raised to $16.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

NU has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Get NU alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NU has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after buying an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NU by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after buying an additional 54,681,625 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after buying an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,223,000 after buying an additional 40,584,189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NU by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after buying an additional 30,002,685 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.