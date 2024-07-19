Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $12.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NU opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. NU has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,684,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,965,000 after buying an additional 3,107,040 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $8,332,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NU by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in NU by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 1,493,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 325,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in NU by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 181,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

