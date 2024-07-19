Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,930. The stock has a market cap of $590.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.87 and its 200 day moving average is $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

