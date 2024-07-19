Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.36 and last traded at $135.71. Approximately 1,663,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,384,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $589.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $35,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

