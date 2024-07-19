Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 7%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.91. 3,497,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,736,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novavax

Novavax Stock Down 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after buying an additional 978,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.