Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Novartis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NVS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.82. 368,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

