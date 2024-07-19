Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.0% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Price Performance
NOC traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $439.60. 891,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.
Northrop Grumman Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
