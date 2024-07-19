Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.0% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $439.60. 891,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.