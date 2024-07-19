Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.
Northern Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $85.51. 263,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.
Northern Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.
NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.
