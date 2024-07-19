Norcros (LON:NXR) Hits New 1-Year High at $242.10

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 242.10 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 237 ($3.07), with a volume of 87764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.06).

NXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £219.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,518.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 198.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

In other Norcros news, insider Stefan Allanson bought 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £23,740.50 ($30,787.84). 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

