NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,641,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,805,000 after buying an additional 440,278 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 25,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 130,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NEE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.68. 10,212,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,779,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

