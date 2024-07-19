Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528,332 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of Newmont worth $32,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Newmont by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 135,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 45,879 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Newmont by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 138,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 747.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 103,455 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.61. 1,255,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,378,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

