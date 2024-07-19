Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.100-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.8 billion. Netflix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $655.57.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $643.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $655.28 and its 200-day moving average is $601.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

