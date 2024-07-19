Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $780.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $780.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $653.14.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $643.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $655.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.42. The company has a market capitalization of $277.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.