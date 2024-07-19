Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $99.04 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
