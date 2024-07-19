Needham & Company LLC Boosts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $210.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $168.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $171.87 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

