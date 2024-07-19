NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.28. 3,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 3,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

NCS Multistage Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage

About NCS Multistage

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCSM Free Report ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.68% of NCS Multistage worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

